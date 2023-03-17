Rockford students welcomed to Coronado Theater for entertaining and educational performance

ROCKFORD — On March 15 and 16, 5,000 children from Rockford Public Schools watched free performances of the Peking Acrobats featuring the Shanghai Circus at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.
The Shanghai Circus and Peking Acrobats returned to the US for their 33rd North American Tour in 2023 with gymnastics, special effects, and pageantry reminiscent of a Chinese Carnival.
Beth Howard, Executive Director of Friends of the Coronado, says this gives kids the opportunity to not only reach for the stars but for their dreams as well.
"Maybe for the first time seeing a fully-staged cultural arts performance like this in such a beautiful venue, it also provides them with a vision. Perhaps they would like to get into their theatre programs or junior high theatre programs. Maybe they would like to make a career of this.
This event was part of the Friends of the Coronado's annual "Reach for the Stars" project.
In 2002, after the Coronado was restored, the Friends of the Coronado established the project to make certain that no student in the Rockford Public School District will leave their education without experiencing a fully-staged cultural arts performance.
Each year, 100% of the Rockford Public School District 204 4th grade students, teachers, and chaperones (about 2,000 per year) have attended an annual performance of the highest artistic quality.
30,000 children have participated since the project began.
In order to make sure all children could attend the performances regardless of the ability to pay, the Reach project takes care of fees for attendance and bus transportation.
Additionally, all students with special needs are provided unique resources for mobility, sight, hearing, and other barriers to attend.
"The Friends of the Coronado ‘Reach for the Stars’ project is our annual commitment that the Coronado Theatre will always be here to enrich the lives of school-children. As a special gift to our community this year, we are thrilled to be able to share this beautiful performance to enrich lives of families and individuals, as well, with our free of charge evening performance the Peking Acrobats," said Howard.