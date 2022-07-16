Rockford students raise money for Pregnancy Care Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Pregnancy Center's student advisory board is hosting a fundraiser for the non-profit at Drive 815.
11 local Rockford students ages 15 to 20 are joining forces with the Drive 815.
The Rockford Pregnancy Care Center's students advisory board will be hosting a raffle during Saturday night's showing at the drive in.
All proceeds from the raffle will go towards the center's work through out the Rockford community. The Pregnancy Center's Executive Director Tracy Breit says that she wishes to inform more people about the services they offer.
"We just care a lot for families and moms and dads. Even already this year we've provided over thousands of diapers and wipes, "said Breit.
In addition to the raffle there will be food trucks, face painting, games and more for families to enjoy.