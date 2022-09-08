Rockford street closures on Sunday due to 'Cycle on 2nd' event

ROCKFORD — Cycle on 2nd, a downtown community event, will impact roadways on Sunday, September 11 from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m.
Traffic will be impacted in the following ways:
- Southbound N. 2nd St. (IL 251) will be completely closed for vehicular traffic from the Auburn/Spring Creek interchange south to E. State St.
- Side streets intersecting with N. 2nd St. will not be allowed access to southbound N. 2nd St.
- Police traffic control will located along the route, specifically at the intersection of N. 2nd St and Y Blvd. and Jefferson St. (US BUS 20) and S. 2nd St. (IL 251) to allow periodic traffic through as needed
- A marked detour route will be posted for those traveling south on 2nd St. (IL 251)
- 2nd St. will re-open for regular traffic by 10:30 a.m.