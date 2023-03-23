Rockford, Sterling non-profits join 116 Illinois organizations to receive enhanced security grants

SPRINGFIELD — Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency announced Thursday $20 million in grant awards to 116 non-profit organizations across the state through the 2022 Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP.)
The funding will be used to help organizations build up efforts to protect against public safety and security threats.
Grantee organizations include, but are not limited to, places of worship, reproductive health providers, cultural institutions, and education centers who were deemed at high-risk of a terrorist attack.
“As Governor, my top priority has always been—and will continue to be—keeping Illinoisans safe,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“This $20 million investment will provide grantees—from mosques and synagogues to education centers and cultural institutions—the resources they need to enhance safety measures amidst the rising tide of extremism. From Skokie to Peoria, Illinoisans deserve to be able to congregate safely with their communities, and that’s exactly what the Nonprofit Security Grant Program achieves.”
“When the nonprofits that provide spaces to worship, create, and educate are secure, our communities grow and thrive,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.
“In Illinois, we stand against extremism and hate. These statewide grants are part of our sustained commitment to help broaden protective measures so all Illinoisans can feel safe and well.”
“The 116 non-profit groups will be able to immediately purchase and implement safety measures at their facilities,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau.
“Security equipment, facility hardening, and other operational actions are just some ways these groups are increasing safety measures for their organizations.”
Funding must be used for target-hardening activities that include things like:
- Active shooter trainings
- Purchase/installation of security equipment on property owned or leased by the not-for-profit organizations
- The hiring of contracted security personnel
Security enhancement projects must be fully finished during the three-year performance period.
Grantees in the Stateline are:
- City First Church in Rockford - $449,000
- Crosspoint Church of Rockford - $150,000
- First Presbyterian Church - $75,600
To learn more about this funding opportunity and other grant programs, visit IEMA's website.