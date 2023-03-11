Rockford St. Patrick's Day parade impacts local businesses

ROCKFORD — Hundreds filled the streets of Downtown Rockford for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
This year the parade route began on 7th street proceeding its way to State Street.
Dozens of businesses can be found along the route; some are using the parade to advertise and bring new customers inside.
Malika Miller, a Barista at Katie's Cup says she is still surprised at how many new faces events like the parade can bring.
"It's crazy the number of people who don't know we are here but they have heard of us but never been here,” said Miller.
Robby Davison, Co-Owner of 29 Palms The Collectors Oasis shares a similar sentiment.
"We have people come in and look around and say oh we didn't know you were here we don't necessarily get a high volume of sales,” said Davison.
According to Parade Route Organizer, Michael Boland this year’s event was the 47th annual Saint Patrick's Day parade in Rockford.
Boland says he's happy to see the event continue to grow and support local businesses.
"We are happy with being here, we are happy with the 7th St. area and State St. area and if you drive down that way you are going to see a lot of people in front of bars in front of restaurants in front of stores,” said Boland.
Each year the parade is organized by the Irish Marching Society. The society will begin making preparations for the 2024 parade in the fall.