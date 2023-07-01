Rockford Speedway hosts Red, White, & Boom Fourth of July celebration

LOVES PARK — The Rockford Speedway held its annual Fourth of July celebration.
The Red White and Boom's ‘Midnite Ride of Paul Revere' is a big fan favorite. Families came out to see cars race in total darkness, enjoy their favorite foods, and end the night with a firework show.
Jack Deery says being part of their Last Lap Season makes this event that much more sentimental.
“We've been here a long time and it's sad but the nice part is there's a lot of people here having fun and that's what we've been doing a for a long time so we're gonna miss the family part of it, all of our friends, but were going out with a big bang," explains Jack Deery of the Rockford Speedway.
The event usually draws more than 2,000 people.
If you missed it you can catch the next Spirit of 76' race Monday night.