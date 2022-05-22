 Skip to main content
Rockford Speedway hosts Import Face-Off events

  Updated
  • 0
Import Faceoff.jpg

LOVES PARK (WREX) — A local racetrack was busy Sunday with some unique and exciting events.

The Rockford Speedway was the host of the M&H Tires Import Face-Off Sunday, with different kinds of contests from the usual races at the track.

Car enthusiasts, from northern Illinois and across the country, were showing off their customized vehicles through unique challenges, including a low-car limbo contest and "crank it up" stereo contest.

David Deery, Rockford Speedway General Manager, says events like these are a fun way to see the investments people put into their cars.

"I really like it myself, you walk around some of these cars and the dollars they put into them and the work that goes into these things, it's awesome," Deery says.

The event was capped off with a burnout contest.

Rockford Speedway looks to host another Import Face-Off event on October 9.

