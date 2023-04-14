Rockford Small Business Development Center workshop to help aspiring entrepreneurs

ROCKFORD — Rockford Small Business Development Center held an informative workshop Thursday to help entrepreneurs in the early stage of starting a business.
Officials with the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Rock Valley College are providing free workshops.
This is to address all the common questions you may have about starting a business and give you the tools needed to be successful.
Business consultants go over how to get approved for a business loan, financial literacy, and even digital marketing.
Edward Caceres, Business Consultant with Rockford Small Business Development Center at Rock Valley College says, “At least 25 percent of the people that participate in our workshops become clients after following us in 2 or 3 sessions because they gained the confidence and got the answers they are looking for.”
Consultants will also help provide financial projections of how much it'll cost for the first 3 years of your business.
If you missed out, the next workshop is May 4th.