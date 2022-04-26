 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Rockford Sexual Assault Council has a new location

RSAC

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As the end of April approaches, the reminder that April is sexual assault awareness month is still present. 

For the past 22 years Rockford Sexual Assault Council (RSAC) provided their services at the same location. Earlier this month, RSAC moved locations as they needed a bigger space to grow their services. 

The new space, located off of East State Street in Rockford offers office space for involved professionals, a conference room and allows the team of prevention educators to be under the same roof as well. 

RSAC provides Winnebago, Boone and Ogle counties sexual assault and abuse survivors with many different services from legal advocacy to medical advocacy to therapy and education. The main goal of RSAC is to provide a safe warm and inviting space for survivors to heal from their trauma. 

"As much as we don't want to have someone be sexually abused or assaulted, we all unfortunately probably do know someone that has been sexually abused or assaulted. The more people that know that RSAC is here and knows that we provide free services, support and education for survivors and their loved ones is a great way that community members can help each other out." Erica Engler the Executive director of RSAC states. 

Tomorrow, April 27, is Denim Day, where people across the world have the opportunity to show solidarity and support survivors of sexual violence by wearing jeans. This started in Italy in 1999, when a case was overturned based on what the victim was wearing, jeans.