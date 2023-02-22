Rockford set to play major role in telescope project that could prove whether or not there's more life in our universe

ROCKFORD — For decades Rockford has been known as The Screw City for its background in manufacturing and engineering, but the torch is still being carried by innovative and determined workers in the Stateline.
Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford is hard at work on a two thousand ton base for The Giant Magellan Telescope.
When completed, the telescope will look into the cosmos from Chile and send back images with five times the resolution as The James Webb Telescope and ten times the resolution as The Hubble Telescope.
On Tuesday, the board for the GMTO Corporation which is responsible for The Giant Magellan Telescope visited Ingersoll to look at the progress and see more about the company they trusted with making the massive, complicated base for their telescope.
The longtime Rockford company stood out from competitors across the world, and president of the Giant Magellan Telescope, Robert Shelton says there was no better choice to trust the project to.
"In the end it was clear that this machine could be built here in Rockford because of the long tradition that exists here," Shelton said. "It wasn't just a theory, hoping this would work, there was practice, there were examples."
The base Ingersoll works on won't only support a precise collection of mirrors and technology, it will have to do that while sustaining up to 100 earthquakes every year at its construction site in Chile.
The project is a prestigious one for Ingersoll and the Rockford area, but CEO for the company Jeff Ahrstrom says above all, he hopes a build like this inspires the next generation of world-changing engineers in the Stateline.
"I want that next young person coming up out of high school and that who doesn't know what they want to do, to see what's possible what they can do," Ahrstrom said. "Supporting America, American manufacturing, and again, doing something they love, they're passionate about and they have a lot of fun doing it."
Ingersoll's telescope base will be assembled with the mirrors and other technology in Chile over the coming years. Shelton says we should be seeing the first images off the telescope by 2031.