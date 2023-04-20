Rockford set to host 2023 Sister Cities Banquet and Conference this weekend

ROCKFORD — Rockford will be hosting the 2023 Sister Cities Banquet and Conference for the first time in ten years Friday and Saturday.
The event will begin with a banquet Friday night at Rockford University with the conference taking place Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
The banquet will include music, and a cultural and an entertainment program by students from Rockford University.
The annual conference is set to build and continue to grow relationships between several sister cities.
Rockford University shared how they are excited to play a part in the event.
"We are so proud to be hosting this event. Rockford is just a jewel of a town and anytime we can highlight the wonderful things that Rockford has to offer and the diversity and our different cultures at Rockford and here at Rockford University it's a thrill for us to do so," said ___ Maria Diemer.
The conference is being hosted by the Illinois Sister Cities Association, who told 13 WREX one of the main topics for the event.
"Mainly it's the exchange of ideas for Sister Cities. What we've done with our Sister Cities and what others have done with their's," said Honorary Board Member for the Illinois Sister Cities Association, Holly Lazzerini-Mathur.
They also said one very important will be in attendance at the conference.
"Council General of Ukraine to come and attend our conference on Saturday. And he along with another council of his will be actually specifically attending the presentation of Mayor McNamara," said the President of the Illinois Sister Cities Association, Jay Mathur.
Mayor Tom McNamara told 13 WREX what he hopes the conference will highlight.
"I hope it really highlights the wonderful work volunteers have put forward in our Sister City relationship. And I also hope it highlights most recently the tremendous amount of work that has went into our partnership in support of our Sister City in Brovary, Ukraine," McNamara said.
