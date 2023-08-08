Rockford Senior Softball looking to grow fall league

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) - The Rockford Senior Softball League has been around since 2002, but is still looking to keep growing. The league is taking applications for the upcoming fall league.

The league is recreational and is always looking for more players, from the ages 60 and up, to join in on the fun.

"We enjoy the heck out of this game," League Secretary Steve Anderson said. "We've got an executive committee that makes sure that the safety and the rules are enforced. We've got some different rules that we allow players that don't necessarily have the physical capabilities, like running, we'll allow pinch runners and things of that nature. It's of all skill levels from beginners, to the most veteran players."