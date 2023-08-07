Rockford Senior Softball League's Carl Robinson shows you're never too old to play

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) - The Rockford Senior Softball League has been in Cherry Valley for the past two decades. Over that time, Carl Robinson has been proving that age is just a number.

At 91 years old, Robinson is still taking the field everyday.

"That's probably one of the best things in the world," League Secretary Steve Anderson said. "There's a little thing that goes on around the league that says 'they want to be just like Carl.'"

He has a pinch runner for him at the plate these days, but Robinson is still helping out his teammates when he's up to hit.

"Just trying to hit the ball as hard as I can," Robinson said.

The league is all about getting out there and having fun, but they still have some competitive games out on Baumann field. If Robinson's not competing out on the diamond, he might be playing two of his other sports.

"I continue to play a little pickleball," Robinson said. "I play a little golf, but when I say that, that means I play a lot of golf because I don't score well," Robinson joked.

Regardless of the sport, Robinson's commitment to staying active serves as an inspiration to everyone around him.

"He's just a godsend to everybody out here," Steve Anderson said. "I'll tell you what, he's a great inspiration to us all."

For anyone interested in joining the league, they're currently taking fall league applications.