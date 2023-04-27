Rockford school liaison officer in RPS body slam case will not be criminally charged

ROCKFORD -- On Thursday, 13 Investigates learned through the Winnebago County State's Attorney, Rockford Police Officer Bradley Lauer will not face criminal charges following a September 2021 incident, where attorneys for a Rockford family claim Lauer body slammed their child.

While there is an ongoing civil suit, Lauer will not face any criminal charges. Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley reviewed the case when it happened in 2021 and again in 2022 after the civil case was announced. Both times, Hanley came to the conclusion that charges weren't necessary, here's why:

Use of Force:

It's a term we've heard countless times over the past few years, but unlike cases where a person has died, the real meat of Hanley's decision hinges on whether "deadly" force was used.

Through witness statements, security camera video, Illinois State Police Investigators and even a private company contracted by Hanley to review the slam, Hanley doesn't believe deadly force was used.

Many people familiar with the case might ask, "How?" How was deadly forced NOT used in a case where a student allegedly has permanent brain damage. Legal precedent says the end result or injuries of a use of force does not by itself indicate whether or not deadly use of force was used.

Hanley references a case Johnson v. Rodgers where a person was handcuffed and told to sit on the curb. The person got up multiple times despite orders from police and one of the officers swept the person's legs, causing the person's leg to break. The court ruled despite the injury, deadly force was not used as it was not the officers intent, nor did the action itself indicate deadly force.

Hanley's decision, which you can read below, states his believe Lauer did not intend to use deadly force and the force Lauer did use was justified in the situation.