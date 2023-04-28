Rockford school is teaching kids life-long skills like starting a business at 'Studentpreneur' fair

ROCKFORD — Kikifer Entrepreneurial Academy is a private school in Rockford focusing on entrepreneurship.
Started by Keishonda Williamson and her husband who wanted to homeschool their daughter.
“We advocate for giving back to our community. So if this education was going to be good enough for my daughter, then it's good enough for everybody,” says Keishonda Williamson, Executive Director, Kikifer's Entrepreneurial Academy.
All students have to start a small business and become published authors.
At this event kids are reading their original poetry and selling everything from homemade puzzles to clothing.
“We're entrepreneurs so let's instill that same concept, idea, mindset into our children that are going to our school,” Williamson says.
KEA Sixth Grader Tahnia Brown went to public school up until this school year.
She says, “They give you more experience than a public school and you get to travel, do fun things like have a poetry night.”
Before enrolling she was far behind in school. Now she is working on starting her own cleaning service.
“They teach you how to start a business, and they get you up in your grade level as well. I started at a very low grade level and now I'm at my grade level.”
Williamson says education never stops and hopes the students’ success helps them be involved in their community.
“We’re in school hitting the books, teaching them to read, write, count, we're continuing in their journey as entrepreneurs.”
The academy is rolling out a program called 'Adopt A Student' allowing you to give back by helping provide an education for a student in the community.
They will be highlighting students' accomplishments at the Second Fundraising Gala June 10th at Exquisites Bar and Grill.