Rockford’s 33rd Juneteenth celebration brings the community together

ROCKFORD — Day 2 of Rockford’s 33rd Juneteenth celebration took place in Sinnissippi Park, recognizing freedom and equality.
Juneteenth recognizes the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.
Tommy Meeks, the founder of the Rockford celebration, wants to teach this history to younger generations.
"There were almost 246 years of pure slavery. We want young people to understand they are descendants of those people, even on the white side of things they are descendants of those people,” said Meeks.
Former educator Karen Portis celebrated in Sinnissippi Park this year. She agrees with Meeks saying knowing the nation's history will help the community move forward.
"If we don't teach our students about where they come from and all of the great things that have happened in this world, we are going to keep making the mistakes of the past,” said Portis.
Elected officials were speakers during this year's celebration. Congressman Eric Sorensen gave a few words saying moments like these bring the community closer together.
"Diversity is our strength, but unity is our power. We have a diverse community in Rockford we need unity to make it powerful,” said Congressman Sorensen, (D) - IL 17th Congressional District.