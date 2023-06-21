Rockford road projects closing lanes, impacting drivers this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Multiple lane closures for Rockford road projects will occur this week, impacting drivers and commuters.
On Thursday, June 22 at 7:00 a.m., City of Rockford contractors will close the outside southbound lane of North Alpine Road at Eastridge Drive to repair a stormwater manhole.
The project aims to be done by the end of the day on Friday, June 23.
Starting Wednesday, June 21, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing the outside northbound lane of North Alpine Road between East State Street and Raven Street for sanitary service repair.
The work is expected to be done by the end of the day on Friday, June 23, weather permitting.
Traffic controls will be in place in both areas.
Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.