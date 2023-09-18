Rockford road construction continues on Broadway St.

ROCKFORD — More road work began Monday as construction started on Broadway Street from 22nd Street to EastGate.
This work will overlap with the construction on Charles Street, just minutes away. Charles Street is set to be complete October 9th, making this overlap around three weeks long.
And despite the City of Rockford's best efforts, they said this overlap was unavoidable due to delays with the work on Charles Street and the timeline for Broadway Street.
"We wanted to keep from starting on the Broadway lane closure until Charles Street was going to be reopened," City Engineer, Tim Hinkens said.
The City of Rockford says communication issues with utilities are to blame for Charles Street construction delay
And for one Broadway Street business, they look forward to its completion and their business getting back to normal.
"I just want everything to be done and I'm excited they're going to fix the roads because it's too bumpy or too many cracks in the concrete and everything," Yesica Mendez, an El Zocalo employee said.
One of the main reasons for the Broadway Street road construction is to curb speeding. The city plans to finish the Broadway Street construction prior to the start of winter.