Rockford Rivets raise thousands of dollars for new equipment

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Rivets raise thousands of dollars to replace stolen equipment.
The Rockford Rivets Baseball team bus was burglarized while away at their game in Michigan on Friday.
As a result, they lost uniforms, bats, gloves, and other equipment forcing them to find a fast solution. According to the team's general manager Chad Bauer, they were lucky to find help nearby.
“So, we sent them over to Dicks Sporting Goods, and a big shout out to Hannah from dicks sporting goods in portage Michigan she set us up with her salespeople and got us all outfitted for the game that night,” said Bauer.
After finding out that their equipment was stolen the team created a Go Fund Me to raise money for new equipment and uniforms. To the team's surprise, they received an almost instant amount of support from the community. Within one day the team raised over 13 thousand dollars.
"It's amazing the people reaching out to us donating to the go fund me we had people calling the store the dicks sporting goods store in Kalamazoo people we didn't even know were buying us gift cards and saying it put it towards their bill,” said Bauer
Rockford Rivets Player Mathew Mebane says that despite their loss it's back to business as usual.
"We've been playing well as a team but even with our stuff getting stolen, we went out and won two games after that so we just need to keep going,” said Mebane.