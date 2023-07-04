Rockford Rivets gear up for 4th of July WREX Night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This 4th of July, the Rockford Rivets will take on the Kenosha Kingfish in a doubleheader baseball game. 13 WREX crew will be live at the game, celebrating independence day at WREX night. Come get some food, enjoy the game, and finish off the night with a firework show!
The first game starts at 4:05 p.m., the regular game at 6:30 p.m., and the firework demonstration shortly after the second game. One ticket covers both games.
There will also be a child area for children to enjoy, along with traditional Rivets Merchandise.
Parking for the event is free, and tickets are still available. They can be purchased on the Rockford Rivets Website.
The Rivets stadium is located at 4503 Interstate Blvd, Loves Park, IL 61111. Come say hello to the 13 WREX team while you have fun at the ball game!