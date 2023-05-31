Rockford Rivets cut the Red Ribbon under new ownership

LOVES PARK, Ill. — It was a special night for the Rockford Rivets as they kicked off their home opener Wednesday night, and had a ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off the day.
The ribbon cutting ceremony was held by the The Park Chamber of Commerce which includes Loves Park and Machesney Park.
The Rockford Rivets are under new ownership with David Casey and Todd Kolosso purchasing the team in December. Now with the season underway the owners are appreciative of all the community support over the last six months.
"We're new owners and we're trying to create a different experience here," said Todd Kolosso. "We're trying to upgrade the experience from previous years."
The new front office staff and roster of players all want one thing, and that is to win.
"I obviously want to win," said Kolosso. "I want to know that everybody who's come in here has had a good experience and that they have had a good time, a fun time enjoying the food and enjoying the baseball."
The Rockford Rivets have a long season ahead and tickets can be purchased on the Rockford Rivets website.