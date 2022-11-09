Rockford residents speaking out one vote at a time

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People across the stateline gathered at polling locations all day long while encouraging other to vote for the 2022 Midterm Election.
Residents were lining up to make their voices heard with their vote at the Rockford Board of Elections office. Norm Sanders says it’s vital that he stays true to his values as he prepares to make a decision.
"If you're going to complain and not vote then shut up,” said Norm Sanders.
He continued to say,
"For me being a pastor it's very important that I approach it from a spiritual standpoint from a biblical standpoint as I approach it, I can walk away in good conscious,” said Sanders.
However, some approached the ballot boxes hoping not to see any dramatic changes.
"We finally have a governor in my opinion who I thought has did a lot for the state,” said James Moreland.
Retired veteran James Moreland believes putting his trust in the current state administration is in his best interest.
"I'm a two-year vet Vietnam vet and I had a quite bit of experience," Morland said. "I feel like he's more for the country and as well as everything else."
Despite their differences, everyone who came out to vote joining the line at the Rockford Board elections office all shared the belief of making their voice heard.
Rosemary Sanders wife Norm Sanders feels voting is key to ensuring change.
"Well, I think if they realize that their voice does matter and that the more that people will come out the better results, you'll have but if you don't come out, you're not going to get the results, and if you have the mind set to say, well they're not going to go for us anyway if that's your mindset then you're not going to go anywhere,” said Rosemary Sanders.