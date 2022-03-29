Rockford residents in need received free groceries at a pop-up food pantry

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents in need got free groceries Tuesday afternoon.
In partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Voices of Inspiration held a pop-up market in its parking lot off of N. Rockton Avenue in Rockford.
The non-profit food pantry and service organization serves more than 1,000 people a week. It held a pop-up market last week where 300 families attended to get free food boxes.
According to one Voices of Inspiration board member, pop-ups like these are important to the community.
"We are seeing an increased need of food in our area," said Pastor Jeremiah Griffin. "We have a food desert with the loss of our grocery stores and things like that. We have families that are needing food and they're literally coming every week; same people coming in and looking for food. It's amazing to be able to help them."
Two semi-trucks were full of groceries on Tuesday. Organizers say there wasn't enough food boxes last week to meet the need, so they requested an additional truck load.