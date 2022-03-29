 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford residents in need received free groceries at a pop-up food pantry

  • Updated
  • 0
Voices of Inspiration

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Residents in need got free groceries Tuesday afternoon.

In partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, Voices of Inspiration held a pop-up market in its parking lot off of N. Rockton Avenue in Rockford.

The non-profit food pantry and service organization serves more than 1,000 people a week. It held a pop-up market last week where 300 families attended to get free food boxes.

According to one Voices of Inspiration board member, pop-ups like these are important to the community.

"We are seeing an increased need of food in our area," said Pastor Jeremiah Griffin. "We have a food desert with the loss of our grocery stores and things like that. We have families that are needing food and they're literally coming every week; same people coming in and looking for food. It's amazing to be able to help them."

Two semi-trucks were full of groceries on Tuesday. Organizers say there wasn't enough food boxes last week to meet the need, so they requested an additional truck load.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Reporter

Cassandra is the morning reporter for 13 News Today. She joined the WREX team in July of 2019 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee with a major, minor and a certificate. You can contact Cassandra at cbretl@wrex.com

Recommended for you