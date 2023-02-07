Rockford residents concerned possible food bank closure could create food desert

ROCKFORD - Customers who rely on Voices of Inspiration food bank do not want to see it close because of a lack of resources nearby.
The Voices of Inspiration Foodbank located at 3112 North Rockton Avenue could be closing soon.
This news comes after the previously shared tenant left the space making Voices responsible for all the bills.
Customers Cheryl Gourley and Judy Bowers frequently shop at the foodbank.
They tell 13 WREX they are scared to see it go, possibly creating a food desert.
"We lost all the grocery stores around. It's helping because so many people don't have a way to get around and this is an easy place for them to walk and get to,” said Bowers.
"They had shucks over here before and they ran a good business and they just up and poof went so but they do need a main grocery store on this side of town,” said Gourley.
Other customers say Voices of Inspiration is one of the closest options, but also the most affordable.
"It is closer to my house and the economy is not too good right now. There are a lot of people not just in this area but the country, especially when you are retired, when the paycheck is not enough. So, you have to look for these kinds of places," said Customer, Milton Villacis.
Nearby grocery stores include Walmart on West Riverside, Aldi on Auburn Street, and Valli Produce on North Alpine Road.
According to Vivian Lott, CEO and Founder of Voices of Inspiration, the foodbank will need to cover rent and other expenses over the next three years.
You can donate in person or go to the Voices of Inspiration website.
You can also contact Vivian Lott directly by calling 309-361-5578.
The Food Bank is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.