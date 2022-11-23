Rockford Rescue Mission's 59th Thanksgiving banquet feeds hundreds overcoming high inflation cost

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Rescue Mission is continuing a decades-long tradition providing thanksgiving meals for hundreds in need.
The Rockford Rescue Mission held their 59th Annual Thanksgiving Banquet in an attempt to help those in the community in need of warm meal.
Thanks to donations from the community the event was a success despite inflation being at an all-time high currently.
"To see today come together is a true testament to how generous the city of Rockford and our county and the area is," says Abby Finley, Marketing and Communications Director at the Rockford Rescue Mission.
"If you have a steady well-paying job, you can go to the store and bear the increase in prices but for some people that's what pushes them over the edge," Finley continued. "We are glad to be able to provide those meals to support individuals who are feeling that inflation hurt and hopefully keep providing them services to help them get back on their feet."
While you may not look forward to cutting back, according to Shane Stuart with Anchor Wealth Management, it might be the best way to save a few dollars during the holiday season.
“This is the best time possible to re-evaluate those personal budgets," Stuart says. "It's going to affect everyone a little bit differently, but now is such a great time to look back and maybe get a better picture of how it is affecting you. Hopefully it doesn't affect the holidays, but I'm sure there will be some instances where the holidays might be a little less elaborate in the past."
The Rockford Rescue Mission currently serves over 200 hundred residents in the Stateline.
If you're still looking for a warm meal during the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday or know someone in need, the Rockford Rescue Mission will be serving breakfast at 7:30 a.m., Lunch at 11:30 a.m., and Dinner at 5:15 p.m.