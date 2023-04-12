Rockford Rescue Mission received a donation from Napleton Subaru

The Rockford Rescue Mission has been given $23,000 by Napleton Subaru. This is the third year in a row Napleton Subaru has chosen Rockford Rescue Mission as the charity it supports with the "Share the Love" event.
The "Share the Love" event, which has run for the past 17 years donates 250 dollars for every car sold or leased at the dealership. Napleton's event ran from November 12, 2022 to January 3, 2023.
Rockford Rescue Mission provides resources and assistance to the homeless and burdened members of the Rock River Valley.