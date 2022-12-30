Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas Banquet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission held their annual Christmas Banquet today. With over 70 volunteers and over 200 meals served, those in need left with a smile on their faces.
"We have residents in our recovery program, their families are here today sitting down and having lunch with them", said Abby Finley, the Marketing & Communications Director for Rockford Rescue Mission.
"That's not something super common, but today, having that special day for these individuals is cool to see."
Meals included ham, mashed potatoes, corn, sweet potatoes, and a pie to top everything off.
"This is not just a Christmas Dinner, this is a chance to show people what it means to love each other and to have a family type feel to everything we do here," said August Cole, a guest in the recovery program at the mission.
Meals were not the only thing given at the banquet, but so were Blankets, Jackets, and personal hygiene products to help several better prepare for the winter months.
"The holidays can be a very triggering time, so its a blessing to be able to have this productive, happy, healthy environment for people to spend the holidays in," said Finley.
The Rockford Rescue Mission continues to encourage the community to donate coats, blankets, and hygiene products to those in need this winter. To do this, you may call their number directly at (815) 965-5332 .