 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Latham Park.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Water overflows low-lying river banks along
Baldwin Drive and North Pier Drive in Machesney Park. Winnebago
County considers "no wake" order for the Rock River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM CST Friday the stage was 8.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river stage is expected to gradually fall over
the next few days.
- Action stage is 8.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas Banquet

  • Updated
  • 0
Rescue Mission Banquet.JPG
Dillon Valencia

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Rescue Mission held their annual Christmas Banquet today. With over 70 volunteers and over 200 meals served, those in need left with a smile on their faces. 

"We have residents in our recovery program, their families are here today sitting down and having lunch with them", said Abby Finley, the Marketing & Communications Director for Rockford Rescue Mission.  

"That's not something super common, but today, having that special day for these individuals is cool to see."

Meals included ham, mashed potatoes, corn, sweet potatoes, and a pie to top everything off. 

"This is not just a Christmas Dinner, this is a chance to show people what it means to love each other and to have a family type feel to everything we do here," said August Cole, a guest in the recovery program at the mission. 

Meals were not the only thing given at the banquet, but so were Blankets, Jackets, and personal hygiene products to help several better prepare for the winter months. 

"The holidays can be a very triggering time, so its a blessing to be able to have this productive, happy, healthy environment for people to spend the holidays in," said Finley. 

The Rockford Rescue Mission continues to encourage the community to donate coats, blankets, and hygiene products to those in need this winter. To do this, you may call their number directly at (815) 965-5332 . 

 