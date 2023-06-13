Rockford Rescue Mission celebrates New Life Recovery program graduates

ROCKFORD — Rockford Rescue Mission is helping people move from a life of homelessness and despair to a brand new journey with its Life Recovery Program.
“A lot of them have struggled with addictions in the past with different issues in their life and they're really trying to be restored to wholeness,” explains Eric Dykstra, Crisis and Recovery Director.
Life Recovery Program graduate Stephanie Stickles, says she =was saved from an overdose by her 10-year old daughter.
“I was on parole at the time, caught a new case and my probation officer told me this is basically your last chance. It changed my life,” she says.
Graduate Terry Chappell is proud of himself for coming this far.
“My life was a complete mess. I was out there bad on various drugs, I didn't have anyone, I ruined all the respect and trust with my family, I didn't like myself.”
The two years spent at the Rockford Rescue Mission has given them a second chance at life.
“I keep God in my life and sober people in my life and get rid of all the rest,” says Chappell.
Stickles says while it was difficult at times, this opportunity means the world to her.
“It's a blessing, I have my kids back, I am sober, I'm clean, my life is totally different today.”
For Chappell, it wouldn't have been possible without the support of his loved ones.
“This means something to me and my family, all my new friends. I'm proud of myself, Stephanie and just grateful, very grateful,” he says.
After completing the program graduates work to find jobs and new homes.
Stephanie says she is off parole and will finish her probation in August.