Rockford remembers 13th Ward Alderman Linda McNeely

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Funeral services for Rockford's 13th Ward Alderman Linda McNeely were held on Wednesday, May 10. Her passing comes just over two months after the passing of former 11th Ward Alderman, Tuffy Quinonez.
One City Council member shared the moment she heard the news of McNeely's passing.
"She was not there, and I knew she had had some health challenges," 6th Ward Alderman, Aprel Prunty said, who was close friend of McNeely, "The realization that this was a possibility came quickly."
McNeely passed away suddenly on April 24, just over two months shy of when former Rockford 11th Ward Alderman, Tuffy Quinonez passed away.
"A great sadness not only for one person but for the entire town," 11th Ward Alderman Isidro Barrios said. "Losing one Alderman and then a couple months later losing another one, the impact on our organization and our our town is just something that is really hard."
McNeely served the 13th Ward for 26 years and was known as a fighter for her community, not being afraid to ask "the difficult questions."
"She was very much known as an outspoken member of city council," 2nd Ward Alderman, Jonathan Logemann, said.
"She had no problem, being the fish that swam upstream. That meant her doing what she believed was the right thing to do for her constituents in her ward."
Memorial services were held at Macedonia Baptist Church in Rockford. McNeely was 67 years old.