Rockford releases crime report card for year to date

ROCKFORD, Ill. — In a social media post Friday, the city of Rockford shared the latest crime statistics for the year to date.

In the post, the city exclaims "we are proud to see continued progress and decreases in many crime categories."

Since January – and compared to last year –, violent crimes are down 22%, robbery is down 12%, there have been 33% less shots fired and aggravated assaults see a 21% decrease.

While property crimes hold steady, police have recovered 23% less guns so far, violent crime that is domestic related is up 8.1% and auto thefts have seen a 3% increase.

"We remain committed to focusing on enforcement, as well as prevention and intervention initiatives, to lower our crime rate and make our community a safer place," finishes the statement.

While the percentages vary, incidents of these various crimes still reach into the hundreds or thousands.