Rockford Region to Host Three Large Sports Tournaments

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- The Rockford region is set to host three sports tournaments this weekend, and the city is expected to bring in revenue to help local businesses bounce back from wages lost amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Volleyball Grand Pix, National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division III Men’s Basketball Championship, and the Illinois Kids Wrestling Foundation (IKWF) State Championship will all be competing in Rockford at the same time, but at different locations.
AAU Volleyball Grand Pix will be held at the UW Health Sports factory, the IKWF State Championships are at the BMO Harris Bank Center, and the NJCAA Division Men’s tournament are taking place at Rock Valley College.
All three tournaments are expected to bring in approximately 2.8 million dollars in revenue.
The Rockford Park District will host and partner the event to help things run smoothly and ensure that families are well taken care of.
Rockford Park District’s Marketing and Communications Manager Dan Obert says that several businesses in the Rockford area will benefit from the sports events.
"Also benefit our entire community. so, when people go out and support at that restaurant, their supporting that local business, and then there's also the additional, the tax revenue that comes to support our safety and other public works and other needs. so, it benefits everybody," Obert said.
One local hotel says that events will help them recover from the revenue that was lost when the pandemic began.
“To get closer to 2019 numbers, revenue is still a little bit down from that, primarily coming from rate. our occupancy are rebounding,” Widstrom says. “It's just the rate hasn't necessarily completely come back to 2019 numbers but, I'm starting to see that, and were very optimistic with how Rockford's market has held up throughout the pandemic that we will start to see the rebounds soon."
With the combined events, hotels are expected to occupy over 4000 rooms. The tournaments will take place until Sunday.