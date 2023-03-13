Rockford region sees positive growth in visitor spending

ROCKFORD -- Rockford area visitor spending continues to climb post-pandemic.
According to a report released by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, Spending by visitors to the Rockford region increased in 2021.
According to the report, in 2021 total visitor spending increased to $436.4 million, which was a 21.7% increase over 2020, but still a 9.7% below 2019.
Prior to the pandemic and record losses in the industry, Rockford and Winnebago County achieved an unprecedented ten-years of growth in its tourism sector.
“Rockford’s resilient performance is due in part to our diversified tourism product that includes sports tourism, leisure products and corporate travel, and our ability to focus on and market tourism products that allowed for continued visitation to outdoor experiences throughout the pandemic,” said John Groh, Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau President/CEO.
While complete data for 2022 will not be released until late 2023, sector specific industry data points to continued recovery in 2022.