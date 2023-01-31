Rockford Region Restaurant Week kicks off

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Over 50 restaurants are participating in the Rockford Region Restaurant Week, starting today.
The event will run through February 6th.
Some of these restaurants include The Wired Cafe in Rockford and Baked Wings in Loves Park, among others.
These local spots will be offering unique menu items and discounts for Rockford Region Restaurant Week.
This event taking place in the winter is especially helpful for these restaurants who see a dip in customers when the weather gets colder.
"February is the worst month for us so yeah, it definitely helps," says owner of The Wired Cafe, Crystal Douglas.
Rockford Mayor, Tom McNamara highlighted the importance of holding this event in the winter as well.
"You think about January, it's one of the slowest times of the year for our restaurant industry and this really helps provide a little bit of an energy and incentive for folks to get out and really enjoy all the amazing restaurants that we have," says McNamara.
Any customer who visits the local spots during the week will be able to vote for their favorites on GoRockford.com.
There will be several categories to choose from when voting, including, "Best Bite" and "Best For All."
There is also an opportunity to win a $100 gift card to a local restaurant by posting a picture at the location or with a to-go order using hashtags, #GoRockford and #RockfordRestaurantWeek.