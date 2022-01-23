Rockford Region Restaurant Week announced

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) is partnering with the City of Rockford for the second annual Rockford Region Restaurant Week.
The week long event will be held Monday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 30. Local restaurants, bars, coffee shops and more will provide specials, exclusives and experiences during the week.
The event is incentivizing residents and visitors to support local businesses by dining in person or at home.
Restaurants will have the opportunity to win an award this year as customers can vote for Restaurant Week's Bests. Winners will not only get an award but also be included as a "Restaurant Week Best" on a billboard, on 13 WREX and social media.
See below for a list of award categories provided by the RACVB:
Best Bite: The meal with the most flavorful bite.
Best Atmosphere and Vibes: A food establishment that showcases the best vibes through lighting, service, and overall experience.
Best Restaurant Week Package: The most creative deal, experience, or package.
Best Cocktail or Brew: The most creative and tasty beverage. This category includes coffee, cocktails, smoothies, beer, and other freshly-served beverages.
Best for All: Your favorite food establishment that showcases a welcoming environment for all, defined as a venue that welcomes residents and visitors by creating a sense of belonging.
Here are a list of restaurants participating in the 2022 Rockford Region Restaurant Week:
- 8th Ward Pub
- AERO Ale House
- Baker Street Burgers
- Beefaroo
- Chilangos Authentic Mexican Cuisine
- Deli Italia
- Elixir Juice Company
- Ernie's Midtown Pub
- Forest City Pub
- Franchesco's Ristorante
- Garrett's Restaurant & Bar
- Guzel Restaurant
- Halo Cupcake
- Irish Rose
- Katie's Cup
- LimaMar
- Lino's Restaurant
- Little Nick's BBQ
- Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
- Lucha Cantina
- Magpie
- Mamma Mia's
- Murphy's Bar & Grill
- Onyx
- Panino's Restaurants
- Prairie Street Brewing Co.
- Rick's Ribs
- Salamone's - Cherry Valley
- Shooter's Bar and Grill
- Spider Sushi - on Harrison
- Stockyard Rock Burger Bar
- The Firebarn
- The Norwegian
- The Pomodoro
- Tower Kitchen & Bar
- Wammy's Kitchen
- Woodfire
- & More!