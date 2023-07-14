Rockford Region Cultural Plan looking to bring up art scene, highlighting local creators

ROCKFORD — Rockford leaders are looking to create a vision for how the city can better support artists, hoping to bring new life into Rockford's art and culture scene.
“The more people take responsibility for their own city, the better the place is,” says artist Roni Golan, who has spent more than two decades bringing his art to life in Rockford.
Over the years he says there has been less and less connection between people and the arts.
“So education is really important to teach more about their own city and what people give time and effort in the city. This will help make better connections between citizens and their own city,” Golan explains.
He is hoping the Rockford Region Cultural Plan can bring more life into downtown.
“Otherwise we become an industrial park. This is a city where people want to go out, have fun, enjoy, see other things, be curious, investigate, learn, and support the culture that actually brings the business in the end,” says Golan.
Neil Bloom, Future Memory Media founder and video producer is looking to use his space for opportunities to teach aspiring artists about things like art business and photography.
“A major driving force in growth in a city is art. If you look at cities like Nashville, or Austin, or even Denver, Colorado... they all started off as these big small cities. And we're a big small city, and in order to become a small big city I think art is the way,” explains Bloom.
He says the Rockford Area Arts Council's cultural plan is the direction the city needs to put a spotlight on local artists and the art they create.
“If there's one thing Rockford has it's a surplus of creative people, and I'm really looking forward to seeing what the next several years has in store to help build those up,” Bloom adds.
The year-long process aims to improve access to arts and culture events in Rockford.
If you want to contribute to the cultural plan, you can take the online community survey here.
This Saturday, July 15, Future Memory Media will premiere the music video of singer-songwriter Sophie Coyote, with performances by local artists. Doors open at 5 p.m. leading up to the premiere at 8 p.m. at Future Studio located at 314 W. Jefferson St. in Rockford.