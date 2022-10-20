Rockford record stores collaborate for record crawl Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The vinyl record boom is still going strong. The old medium gained popularity during the pandemic as people took interest in home hobbies to another level. Rockford record stores Toad Hall Books and Records and Culture Shock Clothing and Records are teaming up this weekend for the Rockford Record Crawl, an annual event in which local record stores work together to make shopping an event for music fans. The fire at CD Source leaves Culture Shock and Toad Hall as the only independent record stores in the region. There were as many as five stores that participated in the Record Crawl in the past.
"The Record Crawl has become a staple," Toad Hall owner Nick Naruz said. "It's a sale we cannot miss because it's so important. It's just fun to partner with other record stores. A lot of people think we're competition. But we collaborate."
Toad Hall has been around for 49 years. Culture Shock is going 16 years strong. Events like the Record Crawl help ensure the businesses stay viable.
"I think the Rockford Record Crawl is really just a focus on local businesses and local record stores and having a fun event for people to get out and do something," Culture Shock owner Skyler Davis said. "And see how much there is to offer."
Steaming music is the dominant form in which people listen to music these days. But vinyl has stormed back after being left for dead in the United States in the 1990s. It now outpaces CDs when it comes to music industry sales.
"I think people want the real thing," Naruz said. "They want to hold it in their hands. They also want something that's collectible and meaningful to them. Obviously during the pandemic we were all stuck in our houses. We needed something to do for the last little bit. People picked up their hobbies."
Davis says there's something satisfying about dropping the needle to a favorite record.
"I think there's something you can't replace about that feeling of grabbing a record, putting it on, watching it, playing it and really zoning out from other things in life and listening to the grooves," said Davis.
Both Culture Shock and Toad Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Saturday's Record Crawl. They're both offering big sales on a variety of items and encourage everyone to come check out what their stores have to offer.