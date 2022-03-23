Rockford reconstruction projects underway, business owners say it's been long enough

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In the next five years, Rockford could look a whole lot different. It starts with two reconstruction projects in the works. One at the West State Street Corridor and the other in the city's downtown.
The next wave of reconstruction on West State Street is about to begin. Drivers will need to find an alternative route starting on Monday but for good reason. That's because two lanes will transform into four lanes.
It's just the tip of the iceberg, according to Rockford's Director of Public Works Kyle Saunders. But business owners in the city's downtown say they've waited long enough for change.
The second phase in the West State Street revitalization project will focus from South Day Avenue to South Independence Avenue.
"We are looking to continue with everything that we benefitted from in phase one. So expanding that roadway to a four-lane section with a really nice landscaped median, decorative lighting enhancements, as well as accommodating both bike and pedestrians along that corridor as well," explained Saunders.
"It can only help everybody in the long run," said J.R. Kortman Center for Design Co-Owner Doc Slafkosky when asked how the West State Street project could impact the community. He says the revitalization will further improve the west side of Rockford and lead residents to visit downtown; which is what he calls the heartbeat of the city. He set up shop downtown more than 30 years ago because he thought it would continue to grow and develop.
Saunders says the roughly $20 million phase two project includes moving electricity off the street and improving storm water systems. He says Rockford has seen an increase in pedestrian and bike path usage and this project aligns with the city's future.
"Whether it be biking, walking or using public transit, if those facilities are there and comfortable, I think it's fair to say that people are going to choose use those," said Saunders.
Not only will the project help with safety but Saunders hopes, once it comes to fruition, business and residential development will follow.
While Slafkosky says it will welcome and connect neighborhoods to downtown; he's got another project on his mind. He's questioning if he will see two popular one-ways get turned into two-ways in his lifetime.
"Make Main Street a two-way through the entire city and go from Klehm Arboretum all the way up to Sportscore and everything in-between." said Slafkosky. "There are so many things along this corridor but they're disconnected because of this one-way conundrum we have here."
Slafkosky has always worried about a disconnect people can have visiting Rockford and having trouble navigating through one-ways. He says people get diverted from their destination because of one-ways. He says businesses will thrive and tourism will boost when Main Street and Church Street turn into two-ways. But he says all city projects are important and should be worked on at the same time.
Saunders says the city has completed its Intersection Design Studies on Main Street and Church Street and hope to start construction in 2023.