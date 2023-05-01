Rockford recognizes Jewish American Heritage Month

ROCKFORD — May is recognized as Jewish American Heritage Month in Rockford.
A proclamation was passed during Rockford’s City Council Meeting recognizing the month in Rockford.
The local Jewish community was invited to attend the event and the proclamation was accepted by representatives from the combat antisemitism movement.
"I have been very impressed with our mayor and our city for quite some time now, and this just to reinforce that our mayor and our city care about the Jewish people and the fight we have right now against antisemitism,” said Executive Director Goldie Perkasrsky.