Rockford receives Thriving Communities Technical Assistance through government program

WASHINGTON — On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced the first recipients of technical assistance offered through the Thriving Communities Technical Assistance (TCTA) community:

These recipients are:

Rockford, Illinois

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin

Syracuse, New York

Redmond, Washington

TCTA aims to help local governments ensure housing needs are addressed as part of infrastructure investment plans and equitable development in disadvantaged communities.

"The Biden-Harris Administration made historic investments in rebuilding and improving America’s infrastructure,” said Solomon Greene, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research. “These funds will ensure that housing is considered and addressed alongside those investments. The nation faces a growing shortage of affordable housing, and this program is designed to help communities leverage infrastructure investments to help fill that gap.”

HUD's TCTA helps local governments address pressing housing needs by:

Identifying land for housing development near transportation projects

Developing preservation and anti-displacement strategies

Implementing reforms to reduce barriers to location-efficient housing

Improving coordination

Supporting a holistic approach to housing and transportation

HUD is offering technical assistance through the Thriving Communities Network, which is an initiative between HUD and the Departments of Transportation, Energy, Commerce, Agriculture, Environmental Protection Agencies and the General Services Administration.

The City of Rockford is receiving TCTA to create a shared vision for an actionable housing plan as it deploys transportation investments.

To do this, Rockford is using a USDOT Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.

The grant will be put towards the Rockford Complete Streets Revitalization project, which aims to connect the east and west areas of downtown Rockford by bringing bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Parts of the project include reconfiguring the Whitman Street interchange, which displaced residents, tore down 109 homes, and disrupted connectivity when it was built.

These two projects give the City of Rockford the opportunity to address housing needs between the Whitman Street Interchange and the Downtown area.

In addition, residents on the west side of the Rock River will be given greater access to downtown when the circulator bus is operational.

TCTA will provide city staff with strategies for convening stakeholders to gather input on the City's housing needs and create an actionable housing plan with community support.