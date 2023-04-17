Rockford receives nearly $9.5 million for water infrastructure improvements

ROCKFORD — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) recently announced an almost $9.5 million loan to the City of Rockford to aid in the construction of a new water treatment plant and installation of a new water pump.
State Representative Maurice West (D-Rockford) issued this statement regarding the investment:
“In recent years, we have seen what happened in cities like Flint, Mich. and Jackson, Miss. when our drinking water is compromised. Investing in our water infrastructure helps ensure that never happens here,” said State Representative West.
”These long term investments by the state will pay dividends for years to come and help save us money by avoiding costly emergency repairs. I want to thank the Pritzker Administration and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for this important investment in Rockford’s future.”
The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund Program supplies low-interest loans which finance wastewater, storm water, and drinking water projects.
During the third quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 (January through March 2023), the Illinois EPA announced the issuance of $85,956,802 in water infrastructure loans to local governments and water districts.
The City of Rockford's loan will be used to install a new pump at Well 34 and build a new water treatment plant.
The project includes various elements including additional piping and controls to allow the City to continue providing safe drinking water to residents.