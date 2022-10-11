Rockford receives more than $1 million in federal grants for community support projects

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Mayor's Office of Domestic and Community Violence Prevention was recently awarded two federal grants totaling more than $1 million over a span of 36 months.
A grant from the Office on Violence Against Women will support a project directed at creating educational programming and community organizations to prevent domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking and sex trafficking.
The project will implement a train-the-trainers program for community organizations to incorporate education into their existing work with male clients to prevent violence against women and girls.
Partners in this grant include:
- The YMCA
- Boys and Girls Club
- Rockford Park District
- The Wright Way
- The LIAM Foundation
A different grant from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention will be used to make a Community Healing Center at the Boys and Girls Club on Kilburn Avenue.
This center will be a multiagency facility where children exposed to violence and their families can receive supportive services that promote trauma recovery, youth development, and violence interventions.
Partners in this project include:
- Winnebago County Juvenile Probation
- The City's Health and Human Services Department
- Rockford Police Department
- Boys and Girls Club
- Region 1 Planning Council
- Carrie Lynn Children's Center
- Family Peace Center
- RAMP
- Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office
- The Wright Way
- Youth Services Network
“We are thrilled to be bringing more than one million dollars to our community for crime prevention and intervention efforts for our youth,” says Mayor McNamara.
“I’m grateful to the Department of Justice for allocating these funds to Rockford and to Senator Dick Durbin for his ongoing support of our local initiatives.”
“Too many American children carry the burden of trauma after being exposed to violence at such a young age. Often, these kids are left without support to cope with their experience. I’ve made it a priority to ensure that federal funding is available to Illinois communities to help break the cycle of violence and improve access to services for children who have lived through trauma,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).
“I am deeply encouraged by Rockford receiving this generous federal grant to bolster the local programs that are essential to the wellbeing of the next generation. I’ll continue to advocate for Illinois communities to have access to the funding needed to address trauma and violence in our communities.”