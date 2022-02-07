Rockford realtors say 2021 housing market marks best year on record

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford area realtors are celebrating the best housing market year on record.
Local realtors met Monday night to discuss the 2021 housing market after over 5,000 properties were sold.
This makes it the highest yearly total in fifteen years. Homes sold in just 22 days last year, almost three weeks faster than the previous year.
The CEO of Rockford Area realtors say 2021 was a unique year.
"Two words jump out to us those are remarkable and unparalleled and we broke five records this past year just setting new milestones," CEO, Conor Brown said.
The housing inventory in the area was at an all time low dropping 38% from 2020.