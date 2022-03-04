Rockford ranks high for career growth opportunities for Black Americans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The 815 gets national recognition for its career growth opportunities for Black Americans. Several local business owners say it's thanks to help from the entire community.
The Greater Rockford Area is no stranger to giving love to small businesses. Two Black business owners across the Stateline say building each other up is the root to all success.
For Danetrik's in downtown Rockford, an exciting year is ahead.
"I always wanted my hometown to get the first love of everything," explained Danetrik's Owner O.D. Patton III on why he chose to open a business in Rockford. "I love my city. It raised me so I definitely wanted it to be the first spot in everything that I did, to be straight here. This place first; Rockford first."
The boutique is about to build and rebrand. The road to get to this point was long for Patton. But he says Rockford has evolved since then in a positive way.
"I just think we're more informed as opposed to when we grew up. I grew up on the west side of Rockford and I just think we are more informed nowadays and then we pass that down to our kids and then we pass it down to our friends," said Patton.
He first began his business out of his car, driving across the Forest City to sell custom shirts.
Over time, he set up shop in Rockford's downtown because he noticed it was a growing spot for diverse communities.
"People are looking to help you if you're looking to help yourself," said Patton.
The momentum of Black success seeped into Belvidere and into the heart of Cynthia Garner. She started an online business selling handmade candles just over a year ago.
"Even if I was in a town smaller than this, you can't just sit there. You have to get up and make things happen," said Garner, owner of CynD'or Poem Candles, about what led to her success.
Garner says Rockford and Belvidere have rich art and creative sectors which add to a diverse and growing customer base.
"I think it's because it's handmade, and they know that I touch each item that I make and it's handmade with love," said Garner.
She says if you put your mind to it and ask for help when needed, anything is possible. She hopes Rockford can make more success stories so the next generation can get inspired to achieve their goals.
Patton recommends if you have an idea, create a strong plan and ask for help to make steps towards your goals. He says to take advantage of all the opportunities our communities have available.