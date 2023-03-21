Rockford ranked one of the best places to invest in vacation rentals

ROCKFORD -- The city of Rockford cracked the top three in a list that ranks the best short term rental investments markets for this year.
AirDNA ranked Rockford #2 for the best place to invest in vacation rentals.
According to AirDNA, the forest city maintains an occupancy rate of just over 60%, an average daily rate of $175 and carries an average annual revenue of $39,000.
Rockford also earned the second highest revenue growth score on the list and had a relatively low average home value of $117,000.