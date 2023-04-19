Rockford Public Works to remove traffic signal at Winnebago, Mulberry streets intersection

ROCKFORD — The City of Rockford's Public Works department is removing the traffic signal at the intersection of Winnebago Street and Mulberry Street after monitoring it for accidents.
The City has finished a traffic signal removal study at the intersection of Winnebago Street and Mulberry Street that began on October 11, 2022.
During the study, the City watched the intersection for accidents and acquired public comments.
Since the study began in October, there have been no reported accidents at the intersection.
Due to the outpouring of public support and lack of accidents at the intersection, the City will take out the traffic signals and replace them with all-way stop signage.
Drivers who use the intersection on their routes are encouraged to pay attention to the new traffic pattern.
Due to changing traffic patterns, the City plans to continue studying signalized intersections that may no longer need traffic signals.
Removing unneeded signals will improve traffic flow through the corridor and saves money on signal maintenance.