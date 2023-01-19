Rockford Public Works projects include hydrant installation, sewer repair

Listed below are recent and upcoming projects in Rockford impacting traffic and detours.
Motorists are encouraged to use caution or an alternate route near the work zones.
Any questions should be referred to Public Works, Water Maintenance Division at 779-348-7153 or the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority at 815-387-7600.
Beginning on Wednesday, January 18, the Rockford Water Division will be installing a new hydrant in the 3000 block of North Rockton Avenue.
North Rockton Avenue will be reduced to one lane at Midway Drive to all traffic heading southbound.
Work is expected to last 1 to 3 business days.
Beginning on Thursday, January 19, the Rockford Water Division will be repairing the water service in the 600 block of North Rockton Avenue.
Rockton Avenue will be closed between Acorn Street and Locust Street to all traffic.
Work is expected to last from 1 to 3 business days.
Beginning on Tuesday, January 24, the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing the inside westbound traffic lane of East State Street between Summit Street and 9th Street for sanitary sewer repair.
The work is expected to be completed by the end of the day, weather permitting.