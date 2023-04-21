Rockford Public Works announces two construction projects on water mains

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Public Works has announced two construction projects on water mains.
Starting Monday, April 24, 15th Avenue will be open to eastbound traffic only from Seminary Street to Kishwaukee Street for roadway improvements.
A detour route is in place, but school and local traffic will still have access during construction.
The project is scheduled to finish by late June 2023.
The 15th Ave Improvements project consists of replacing water main, fire hydrants, valves, water services, sanitary sewer, sidewalks, curb & gutter and resurfacing of the roadway. The water infrastructure in this project is estimated to be about 100 years old.
All disturbed areas of the project will be restored upon completion of project.
Beginning on Tuesday, April 25, South Rock Avenue will be closed at Dawes Road for Water Main construction.
The Well 34 Treatment Facility project consists of water main installation, valves, demolishing the existing facility and replacing with a new water treatment facility for the removal of iron, manganese and radium.
The new facility will contain a horizontal pressure filter, backwash tank, chemical treatment equipment and related appurtenances.
A new reservoir with booster pumps will also be constructed along with the facility.