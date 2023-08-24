Rockford Public Schools shift school schedules to cover all bus routes

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett has reported to parents and families of students that a contracted bus company was impacted by bus driver shortages.

The online message from Dr. Jarrett reported that the school district was originally promised 50 or more contracted bus drivers for the 2023-2024 school year to support an extended school day.

However, due to staffing shortages, the contracted bus company only anticipates 15 bus drivers to be available for the start of the school year.

“We can dwell on the problem,” said Dr. Jarrett, “Or we can dedicate ourselves to helping kids and parents.”

Jarrett “As a father and a leader in the community, I know what this means for Rockford families.” Jarrett said. “Everyone here at the school district is working tirelessly to ensure there’s as little disruption as possible.”

Within hours of hearing about the staffing shortage, school board members, leaders, and union leadership worked together to create a solution.

Dr. Jarrett added, “We want everyone to know, we’ve planned for these shortages, and with our adjusted schedule in place, everyone can breathe easier knowing their kids are getting to and from school, just like always.”

Here's what Rockford families need to know: