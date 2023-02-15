Rockford Public Schools' new attendance boundaries expected relocate dozens of students

ROCKFORD - The Rockford Public School Board has redrawn attendance boundaries affecting where hundreds of children will go to school.
In Tuesday night's school board meeting a new map was approved affecting Conklin, West View, Welsh, and McIntosh Elementary Schools.
This is a result of Conklin Elementary School becoming an International Baccalaureate (IB) school. The students who are not a part of that program will have to go to one of the other three schools in the area in the fall.
McIntosh elementary school is expected to gain about 100 hundred students. It is unclear how many students will be moving in between West View and Welsh until after the number of students going into the IB program are accounted for.
Because of all the shuffling around Sarah Craig Principal at West View elementary says Principal Tom O’Brien and herself have even discussed potentially having an open house together.
No matter how many students lost or gained Craig is faithful that the students and their families will be left in good hands.
"Honestly they are going to have a lot of friends at Welsh they are going to have so many people because our zones are so tight right now anyways, that we have kids that bounce back and forth between the school they'll find when they go there they'll know half of the kids anyway,” said Craig.
Principal O’Brien hopes that the change will allow more students to get to class on time.
"Overall this is going to expand bussing for kids to be able to get into a school they have access to a school so I think that will help to cut down some of the issues that we have with chronic absenteeism,” said O’Brien.
For any families who are concerned about the move, O’Brien they are doing everything to make the transition as seamless as possible.
"I know that these changes can bring on a lot of anxiety and they can bring on a lot of fears and want people to remain confident and I want people to reach out if they are fearful so we can talk this through because this will be a positive thing for the north end families that are affected,” said O’Brien.
The deadline to apply for the International Baccalaureate Program is March 10th.