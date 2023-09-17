Rockford Public Schools invites community to guide major facility improvements

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Public Schools (RPS) will soon be kicking off its 5-year Facilities Master Plan.

The extensive plan focuses on improving buildings and sites in the school district between 2025-2030.

However, before RPS 205 begins construction in 2025, the institution is asking for public input.

Needing staff, students, families, community members and board members to provide feedback, the school district wishes for the public to lend its voice in this process.

"In order for this plan to be successful, we need their input," RPS tells 13 WREX.

On Wednesday Sept. 20, from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. in the West Middle School auditorium – 1900 N. Rockton Ave –, the district will open this project to the community.

Besides allowing attendees to let RPS know what they want to see in the plan, the school district will introduce their consulting firm – DLR Group – who will assist them over this time.

DLR will also explain an "Educational Facility Plan," what trends are on the horizon and how students can be prepared for success.